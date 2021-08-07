Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $734,000 Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

