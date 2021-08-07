Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PEBO stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

