Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$123.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.43.

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,870. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$93.66 and a 12-month high of C$131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

