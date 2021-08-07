Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

