Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Barclays

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.80.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.54. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.82 and a one year high of C$41.76. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

