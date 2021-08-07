Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $37.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $39.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. 69,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -994.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 650,624 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

