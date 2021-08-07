Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. 925,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

