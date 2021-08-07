Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of PTMN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
