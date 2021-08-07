Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

