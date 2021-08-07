Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells $4,742,647.84 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pool stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
