Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells $4,742,647.84 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pool stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

