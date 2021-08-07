Polyient Games Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $88.51 or 0.00199930 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $657,327.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00892702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

