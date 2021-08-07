Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.85 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $8.26 or 0.00018648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00857957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00099845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040988 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,590,263 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,486 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

