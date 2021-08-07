POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $343,115.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,348,605 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
