Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 854.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.50 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

