PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLXP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 487,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

