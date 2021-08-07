Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLUG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 33,536,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

