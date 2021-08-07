Playtech (LON:PTEC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 374.40 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.48.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

