Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $132,427.49 and $3.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00132624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,346.05 or 0.99801884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00811487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.