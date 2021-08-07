Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 5,900 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

