Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plains GP by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

