Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

PAGP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 159.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 339,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Plains GP by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 34.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

