PIVX 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.01 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $46.10 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013662 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013122 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

