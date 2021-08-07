Piper Sandler Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $80.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of KIDS opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

