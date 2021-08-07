Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $12.34. 236,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

