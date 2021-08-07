Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PHT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 189,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

