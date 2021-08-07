Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,145,387 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $240.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

