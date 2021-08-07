Pickle Finance Market Cap Reaches $15.88 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00022714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00861893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,600,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,677 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

