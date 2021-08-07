Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.81 or 1.00108037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00031739 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.01107939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00321946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00387407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004833 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,793,850 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

