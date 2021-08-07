PHI Token (PHI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $91.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00856607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042468 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

