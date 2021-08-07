Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 871,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.