Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 871,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

