Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 290,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $44.22 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

