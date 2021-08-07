Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

NYSE PFGC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,669,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

