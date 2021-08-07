Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.51. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

