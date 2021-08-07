PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,658,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

