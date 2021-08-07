Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Sells £27,501.36 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Paul Boote bought 12 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Monday, June 21st, Paul Boote bought 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £156.66 ($204.68).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,180.66. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

