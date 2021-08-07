Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $594.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

