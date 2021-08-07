Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $13.60 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $518,503.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00125093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00157346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.73 or 0.99926358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.00807770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

