Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

PPL traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.24. 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,583. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.90. The stock has a market cap of C$22.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.78.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

