Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.29. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

