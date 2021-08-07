Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SVS opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Thursday. Savills has a one year low of GBX 748.50 ($9.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,151.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Savills news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

