Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PSO opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.