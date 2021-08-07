Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $625.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

PGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $328,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.