Peanut (NUX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $72,599.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00865054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00097147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,106,117 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

