PCTEL (PCTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. PCTEL has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

