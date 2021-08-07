PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

