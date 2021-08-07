Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.
NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.80. 538,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,774. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
