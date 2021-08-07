Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.80. 538,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,774. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.