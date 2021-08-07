PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0013 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $106,750.18 and $37.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00880560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00100312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

