Paula A. Price Sells 790 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DVA opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.75. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

