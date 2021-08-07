Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 765 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,714.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

