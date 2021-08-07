Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Parsons stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 348,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Parsons by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Parsons by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

