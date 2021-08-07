Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $375.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

